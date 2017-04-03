Mamata likely to meet Hasina in Delhi on Frida

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to travel to Delhi to attend the dinner on April 8 hosted by President Pranab Mukherjee in honour of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to travel to Delhi to attend the dinner on April 8 hosted by President Pranab Mukherjee in honour of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina .

