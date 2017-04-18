Lucky Akhand laid to rest

Lucky Akhand laid to rest

16 hrs ago

Legendary singer and composer Lucky Akhand has been given a guard of honor after his body was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar premises in Dhaka on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Photo: Rashed Shumon Renowned singer-composer and freedom fighter Lucky Akhand was buried at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur of Dhaka this afternoon.

Chicago, IL

