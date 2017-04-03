List of Bangladesh-India deals

List of Bangladesh-India deals

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina signs visitors' book during her visit for homage at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi on April 08, 2017. Photo: flickr/ MEAphotogallery Bangladesh today inked a total of 22 agreements and Memorandum of Understandings with India during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's state visit to the neighbouring country.

