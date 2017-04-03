List of Bangladesh-India deals
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina signs visitors' book during her visit for homage at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi on April 08, 2017. Photo: flickr/ MEAphotogallery Bangladesh today inked a total of 22 agreements and Memorandum of Understandings with India during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's state visit to the neighbouring country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC