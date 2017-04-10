Liquor worry here, relief there

April 5: The Mamata Banerjee government's decision to reclassify some state highways as "arterial roads" has brought relief to a large number of liquor shop owners in south Bengal and some in the north, but tourism stakeholders in Darjeeling and Kurseong expressed concern as the area lacks state highways. Eight stretches of three state highways in north Bengal have been declared "arterial roads" that might help liquor shop owners bypass the Supreme Court ban on alcohol sales within 500 metres of national and state highways.

