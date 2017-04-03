Kolkata: 3rd bus service to Banglades...

Kolkata: 3rd bus service to Bangladesh launched

21 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

The trial run of the bus service connecting Kolkata-Khulna-Dhaka was flagged off from Nabanna on Saturday. Subham Dutta In a bid to strengthen ties between India and Bangladesh, a third bus service connecting Kolkata-Khulna-Dhaka was launched on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

