Killed in Moulvibazar Raid: Went missing in '07, again in '13

Sohel Rana alias Lokman, who was killed with his wife and children during the police raid in Moulvibazar's Nasirpur, first disappeared from his village home in Dinajpur when the caretaker government launched a crackdown on Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh in 2007. Lokman, 40, grew up in Dinajpur's Danga under Ghoraghat upazila.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.