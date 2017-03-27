Killed in Moulvibazar Raid: Went missing in '07, again in '13
Sohel Rana alias Lokman, who was killed with his wife and children during the police raid in Moulvibazar's Nasirpur, first disappeared from his village home in Dinajpur when the caretaker government launched a crackdown on Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh in 2007. Lokman, 40, grew up in Dinajpur's Danga under Ghoraghat upazila.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC