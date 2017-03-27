Killed in Moulvibazar Raid: Went miss...

Killed in Moulvibazar Raid: Went missing in '07, again in '13

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Sohel Rana alias Lokman, who was killed with his wife and children during the police raid in Moulvibazar's Nasirpur, first disappeared from his village home in Dinajpur when the caretaker government launched a crackdown on Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh in 2007. Lokman, 40, grew up in Dinajpur's Danga under Ghoraghat upazila.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,774 • Total comments across all topics: 280,017,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC