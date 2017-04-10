It's surrender to bigots

It's surrender to bigots

Miscreants on Wednesday erased most of this sign of Memory Eternal, a memorial with names of teachers, students and staff of Dhaka University who were killed during the 1971 Liberation War. DU Vice-chancellor AAMS Arefin Siddique blamed the anti-liberation forces for this and said the sign of the memorial on the campus was rewritten yesterday.

Chicago, IL

