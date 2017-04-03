IPU meet in Bangladesh a farce: BNP

IPU meet in Bangladesh a farce: BNP

12 hrs ago

BNP today said that the Inter-Parliamentary Union conference being hosted in Bangladesh is a farce as the host country is "undemocratic". BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir exposed the party's views on the conference while speaking at a press briefing at Nayapaltan office in Dhaka.

