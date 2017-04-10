Indian visa for Bangladeshis seeking ...

Indian visa for Bangladeshis seeking medical diagnosis

"a Norms for medical visas have been liberalised for Bangladesh nationals in an effort to further strengthen people-to-people ties," according to a press release issued by Indian High Commission in Dhaka this afternoon. "Proof of confirmation of appointment in a recognised Indian hospital and diagnosis of illness from doctors in Bangladesh reflecting the ailment should be attached along with the medical visa application form."

