India Visit: Hasina bins Khaleda's allegations

Taking a swipe at the BNP chief for coming up with "false" and "confusing" information about her recent India tour, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said no one would be able to show Khaleda Zia anything if she kept her eyes closed. "We've brought what we need from them [India] after maintaining friendly relations," she said while giving her introductory speech at the Awami League Central Working Committee meeting at her official residence, the Gono Bhaban.

