India Visit: Hasina bins Khaleda's al...

India Visit: Hasina bins Khaleda's allegations

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Taking a swipe at the BNP chief for coming up with "false" and "confusing" information about her recent India tour, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said no one would be able to show Khaleda Zia anything if she kept her eyes closed. "We've brought what we need from them [India] after maintaining friendly relations," she said while giving her introductory speech at the Awami League Central Working Committee meeting at her official residence, the Gono Bhaban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC