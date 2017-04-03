India to offer $5 billion line of cre...

India to offer $5 billion line of credit to Bangladesh

13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: India hopes to fund 17 projects in Bangladesh through a proposed $5-billion line of credit, the highest offered by it to any country so far, which is likely to be finalised when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives later this week on her maiden state visit to India since the Narendra Modi government took office. The bulk of the funds are expected to be used for connectivity projects - railway projects, road construction and maintenance - as India eyes transit to the northeast and Southeast Asia via Bangladesh.

