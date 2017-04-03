India: Govt to identify, arrest and deport illegal Rohingya settlers

Rohingya refugee women wait to collect relief vouchers at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, February 27, 2017. Source: Reuters/Stringer THE Union Home Ministry in India is working on a proposal to identify, arrest and deport members of the Rohingya community seeking refuge in the country after fleeing their homes in neighbouring Burma.

