India, Bangladesh sign 22 pacts in key sectors, Teesta issue unresolved
India and Bangladesh signed 22 pacts in various key sectors on Saturday after Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi held extensive discussions to strengthen bilateral partnership between both countries. The 22 pacts were signed on a wide range of bilateral relations including energy, defence cooperation and infrastructure.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
