India, Bangladesh sign 22 pacts in ke...

India, Bangladesh sign 22 pacts in key sectors, Teesta issue unresolved

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

India and Bangladesh signed 22 pacts in various key sectors on Saturday after Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi held extensive discussions to strengthen bilateral partnership between both countries. The 22 pacts were signed on a wide range of bilateral relations including energy, defence cooperation and infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,131 • Total comments across all topics: 280,148,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC