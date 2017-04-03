India Approves Indo-Bangladesh Marine...

India Approves Indo-Bangladesh Marine Pacts

1 hr ago

The Indian Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved MoU on passenger cruise services on the coastal and protocol routes between India and Bangladesh for starting regular movement of passengers and tourists in water crafts between the two countries. The operationalization of this MoU will promote people to people contact and cooperation between the two countries in respect of economic, social and cultural advancement.

Chicago, IL

