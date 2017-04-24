In threat to food security, Banglades...

In threat to food security, Bangladesh moves to burn grain for fuel

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Bangladesh plans to begin turning some of the grain it produces into ethanol to make its fuel greener - but economists and experts warn the move could hurt food security in a country that is already a grain importer. Energy ministry officials said in a gazette notification early this year that the country will begin using maize, broken rice grains and molasses to produce ethanol to mix with petrol fuel at a 5 percent ratio.

