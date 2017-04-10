'Improve working condition in Banglad...

'Improve working condition in Bangladesh RMG sector'

Better Work Bangladesh focused on ways to improve working condition across the country 's garment industries at the second stakeholder and buyer forum held in Dhaka. Nearly 300 national and international garment sector representatives attended the forum, including partners from government, employer associations and unions and global brands.

Chicago, IL

