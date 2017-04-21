Human rights group calls for further action in Bangladesh
In the face of the fourth anniversary of the Rana Plaza factory complex collapse, labour rights group Clean Clothes Campaign is outlining a set of key actions required from governments, brands and employers it says will drive "fundamental changes" in the aftermath of the disaster. In a statement published today , the group calls for what it says are "clear, simple and achievable actions" which, if taken by brands and governments, would bring reality much closer to the "sustainable garment industry workers and consumers have been promised".
