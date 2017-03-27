HSC exams begin

HSC exams begin

The Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations for this year begins on Sunday, April 2, 2017. In the photo, examinees are looking for their sitting arrangements on a notice board at Dhaka College examination centre this morning.

