Hiding info: Dhaka attack survivor Tahmid cleared of charge
Tahmid Hasib Khan, one of the survivors of the terrorist attack in Gulshan Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka. Star file photo Tahmid Hasib Khan, one of the survivors of the terrorist attack in Gulshan Holey Artisan Bakery on July 1 last year, was acquitted of charge filed against him for not giving information to police about the case.
