Hearing on 11 cases against former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia adjourned
A Bangladeshi court on April 25, 2017 deferred the hearing on 11 cases against opposition leader and former prime minister Khaleda Zia on charges of sedition and inciting violence after she reported sick. Photo - Reuters file A Bangladeshi court on April 25, 2017 deferred the hearing on 11 cases against opposition leader and former prime minister Khaleda Zia on charges of sedition and inciting violence after she reported sick.
