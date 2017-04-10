HC verdict on BDR carnage case any day
The High Court will deliver a verdict any day on the death reference and appeal in BDR carnage case, the biggest ever criminal case in the country's history in terms of number of accused and convicts. Star file photo A three-member special bench of the HC today kept the death reference an appeal as Curia Advisari Vult, a Latin legal term meaning verdict could be delivered anytime, after concluding hearing an argument on them for 370 days.
