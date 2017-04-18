Govt misleads people with untrue info

The Daily Star

Rights and green activist Sultana Kamal yesterday said the government is desperate to go ahead with Rampal power plant despite receiving various findings of international organisations that show adverse impacts of the project. The convener of "National Committee to Protect the Sundarbans" also said the government could not reply to different local and international studies that say the plant would harm the biodiversity of the Sundarbans beyond imagination.

Chicago, IL

