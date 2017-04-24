Global Youth Summit In Bangladesh Cal...

Global Youth Summit In Bangladesh Calls For Unity

CHITTAGONG, April 26 -- A global youth summit in southeastern Chittagong city has urged young people from around the world to unite their voices for the oppressed, Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported. Fourth Global Youth Summit in 2017 was held at the International Islamic University of Chittagong on Monday that saw participants from around the world.

