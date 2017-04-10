Gazprom built 15 wells in Bangladesh ...

Gazprom built 15 wells in Bangladesh in 4 years

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AK&M

Gazprom has built 15 wells in Bangladesh in 4 years, according to the company's statement following a meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Committee of PJSC Gazprom, and Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. The parties highly appreciated Gazprom's performance in Bangladesh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AK&M.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,286,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC