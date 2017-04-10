Gazprom built 15 wells in Bangladesh in 4 years
Gazprom has built 15 wells in Bangladesh in 4 years, according to the company's statement following a meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Committee of PJSC Gazprom, and Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. The parties highly appreciated Gazprom's performance in Bangladesh.
