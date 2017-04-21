French national goes missing in Dhaka

French national goes missing in Dhaka

The Daily Star

A French national, last seen in Dhaka on January 11, remains missing, said a press release of the French Embassy in Dhaka yesterday. Arthur Ange, a 29-year old backpacker and cyclist is used to hitchhiking , said the release, adding that he was in Bangladesh as part of his multination tour.

Chicago, IL

