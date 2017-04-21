Footpaths in front of Russian, Saudi embassies freed

Dhaka North City Corporation is briefing Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander I. Ignatov of a drive to freed up the pavement in front of the Russian Embassy on April 20, 2017. Photo: Prabir Das Dhaka North City Corporation authorities are conducting a drive to clear footpaths in front of Russian and Saudi embassies in Dhaka's Gulshan diplomatic zone.

