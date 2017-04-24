Flood-hit Hakaluki farmers struggle to repay loans
Hot on the heels of natural disaster in the flash-flood affected areas of Hakaluki Haor in Moulvibazar and Sylhet districts, many farmers are facing financial devastation. Having lost crops or livestock, many have no way to service their agricultural loans, which commonly fund farming activity based on anticipated future profits.
