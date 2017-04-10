Family of dead model claims extremists killed her because she wouldn't cover up
The family of the Maldivian model who was found dead in Bangladesh in a suspected suicide believe she was murdered by extremists in the country. Raudha Athif, 20, who was featured on the cover of Vogue India, was studying medicine at Islami Bank Medical College in Rajshahi, when she was reportedly found hanged in her dorm room on March 29 .
