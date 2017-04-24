Economic growth of AL, not Bangladesh: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on April 29, 2017 was addressing a district unit council of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal in Thakurgaon. Photo: courtesy BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said the economic growth of the ruling party leaders and activists is increasing as they are plunged into a "massive corruption".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.