Dusit International expands global footprint with its first hotel in Bangladesh's capital city

Dusit International, one of Thailand's foremost hotel and property development companies, is set to expand its global footprint once again with the opening of DusitPrincess Dhaka, the company's first property in Bangladesh, under a long-term arrangement with a subsidiary of Lakeshore Hotels Limited. As the capital and largest city of Bangladesh, now the second-fastest growing economy in the world, Dhaka is home to thousands of businesses and has one of the largest concentrations of multinational companies in South Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.