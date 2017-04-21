Dusit International expands global footprint with its first hotel in Bangladesh's capital city
Dusit International, one of Thailand's foremost hotel and property development companies, is set to expand its global footprint once again with the opening of DusitPrincess Dhaka, the company's first property in Bangladesh, under a long-term arrangement with a subsidiary of Lakeshore Hotels Limited. As the capital and largest city of Bangladesh, now the second-fastest growing economy in the world, Dhaka is home to thousands of businesses and has one of the largest concentrations of multinational companies in South Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC