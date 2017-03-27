DB probing Maldivian model's death

8 hrs ago

The unnatural death case filed after the death of Maldivian medical student and model Raudha Athif was transferred to the Detective Branch of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police yesterday. RMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam ordered the transfer after Raudha's parents and brother met him at his office on Friday and expressed their dissatisfaction over the investigation, said Rajshahi police.

