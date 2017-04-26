Daily Caller: Hillary Aides Threatene...

Daily Caller: Hillary Aides Threatened Bangladesh PM's Son to Protect Foundation Donor

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Aides for then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton allegedly threatened the Bangladeshi prime minister's son in 2012 with an IRS audit in an attempt to stop the country's financial mismanagement probe into Grameen Bank, The Daily Caller reported Wednesday . The accusations were made by Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who said it was "astounding and mind boggling" that senior State Department officials repeatedly pressured him to influence his mother to halt the investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... 21 hr chazmo jr 4
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC