Daily Caller: Hillary Aides Threatened Bangladesh PM's Son to Protect Foundation Donor

Aides for then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton allegedly threatened the Bangladeshi prime minister's son in 2012 with an IRS audit in an attempt to stop the country's financial mismanagement probe into Grameen Bank, The Daily Caller reported Wednesday . The accusations were made by Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who said it was "astounding and mind boggling" that senior State Department officials repeatedly pressured him to influence his mother to halt the investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.