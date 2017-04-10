Cyclone forms over the Bay

Around 6:00pm yesterday, the storm was centred about 540km south-southeast of Chittagong port, 455km south-southeast of Cox's Bazar port, 695km south-southeast of Mongla port and 605km south-southeast of Payra port, said a Met office bulletin. Maximum sustained wind speed within 54km of the cyclonic storm centre is about 62 kp/h to 88 kp/h in gusts or squalls.

