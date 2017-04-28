.com | Bangladesh Islamists blow themselves up, ending standoff
Four suspected Islamist fighters blew themselves up at a hideout in Bangladesh, ending a 24-hour standoff, police said Friday. Police raided the house in the northern town of Shibganj late on Wednesday on a tip-off that extremists were hiding out there, triggering a tense standoff that ended with explosions and gunfire late on Thursday.
