Coal Power Project: ACC arrests 3 over Tk 19cr embezzlement

Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday arrested three persons, including two government staff, in a case accusing them and 32 others of allegedly misappropriating Tk 19.82 crore from the Matarbari coal-fired power project in 2014. Moreover, ACC is planning to file a case against an employee of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha for not mentioning of having spent Tk 14 lakh in his tax return.

