China-built Padma Bridge under construction in Dhaka, Bangladesh

A Chinese technician operates a heavy machine at the Padma Bridge construction site on the outskirts of Bangladesh capital Dhaka, on April 21, 2017. In June 2014, the Bangladeshi government awarded China Major Bridge Engineering Company Limited a 1.55-billion-U.S. dollar contract to build core structure of the Padma Bridge project which is to be completed in four years.

