Bubbles burst

The BRTA has suspended for 15 days its drive against "seating", "nonstop", "gate-lock" and other so-called special bus services in the capital, apparently giving in to pressure from transport owners. The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority took the decision in a meeting yesterday, a day after Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader publicly expressed his helplessness over the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.