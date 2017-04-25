Bowser cancels meeting with Bangladesh ambassador over gay murder

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Tuesday abruptly cancelled a meeting in her office with Bangladesh's ambassador to the U.S. that had been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, April 25, after learning it would have taken place on the first anniversary of the murder of a prominent LGBT rights activist at his home in the capital city of Dhaka. Mayoral spokesperson LaToya Foster said Bowser made the decision to cancel the meeting, which had been requested by Bangladeshi Ambassador Mohammad Ziauddin, after the Washington Blade contacted the mayor's office asking whether Bowser was aware of the murder and whether she planned to raise the matter with the ambassador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.