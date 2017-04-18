Bomb making chemicals found in Bangladesh militant hideout

Dhaka, April 22 - Police in Bangladesh on Saturday found at least 17 large containers of hydrogen peroxide, a chemical used to make bombs, from a suspected militant hideout in Jhenaidah district. The recovery was made after a team of 30 members of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit resumed their operation for the second day at a house in Porahati village, used by the suspected Neo-Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh militants, in the morning, The Daily Star reported.

