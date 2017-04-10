'BGB-Smugglers Gunfight': Myanmar wom...

'BGB-Smugglers Gunfight': Myanmar woman killed, 4 injured in Cox's Bazar

An elderly Rohingya woman was killed and four others were hit by bullets when alleged yaba smugglers and BGB personnel "exchanged fire" at Shah Parir Dwip in Teknaf upazila early yesterday. The bullet-hit Myanmar nationals are: Mohammad Kashem, 80, Majuma, 49, and Rashida, 25. Bangladeshi Mohammad Shafik, 35, of Shah Parir Dwip in Teknaf, was also among the injured.

