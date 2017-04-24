Bar council punishes 5 lawyers for - professional misconducts'
Bangladesh Bar Council, the licensing and regulatory body for lawyers, has punished five lower court advocates for committing "professional misconducts". Dhaka Bar Association members Shukur Ali Gazi and Md Abus Salam and Nilphamari Bar Association member Khitish Chandra Roy have been removed from law profession forever and their lawyer-certificates have been cancelled.
