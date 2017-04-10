Bangladeshis on Forbes list

Shougat Nazbin Khan, 27, and Mizanur Rahman, 29, were named respectively for their works aimed at providing education for the rural poor and helping youths with disabilities in Bangladesh. The list was published on the US-based business magazine's website on Wednesday, featuring a total 300 young entrepreneurs in 10 categories.

