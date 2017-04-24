Bangladeshi workers toil for 12 hours...

Bangladeshi workers toil for 12 hours a day, not 8

Workers in Bangladesh on an average work for 12 hours a day, says a survey conducted by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies . "This is blatant violation of the eight-hour working day recognised by the International Labour Organization," said BILS Assistant Executive Director Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed.

