Bangladeshi girl with three legs 'walks, runs' after Australia surgery

Three-year-old Choity Khatun was given little prospect of survival until she was brought to Melbourne last year by Australian charity Children First Foundation. AFP/Teagan GLENANE SYDNEY: A toddler born with three legs - because body parts of a twin had grown inside her - was returning home to Bangladesh Friday after complex and rare surgery in Australia enabled her to walk and run, her doctor said.

