Bangladesh yet to benefit from second submarine cable

The ICT sector is being deprived of the benefits of the country's second undersea cable, as its inland link is still not ready for commercial use. Bangladesh got connected with the South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 5 cable at the landing station in Kuakata on February 21; the government had a target to inaugurate it by mid March.

Chicago, IL

