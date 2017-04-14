Bangladesh welcomes "Bengali New Year...

Bangladesh welcomes "Bengali New Year 1424" amid tight security

Tens of thousands of people wearing traditional dresses joined a colorful procession to welcome the Bengali New Year 1424 amid tight security in Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Friday morning. The procession which earned UNESCO recognition last year carried large symbolic figures of owl, tiger, horse and birds all made of bamboo.

