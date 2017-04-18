Bangladesh trains teenage girls to fi...

Bangladesh trains teenage girls to fight cybercrime

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Bangladesh on Tuesday began training thousands of teenage girls to fight cybercrime, citing an "alarming" rise in social media-related abuses mostly targeting adolescents. Bangladesh police say online harassment has grown alarmingly with the rise of smart phone use, with teenage girls the main target.

