Bangladesh trains teenage girls to fight cybercrime
Bangladesh on Tuesday began training thousands of teenage girls to fight cybercrime, citing an "alarming" rise in social media-related abuses mostly targeting adolescents. Bangladesh police say online harassment has grown alarmingly with the rise of smart phone use, with teenage girls the main target.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
