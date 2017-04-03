Bangladesh President rejects Mufti Hannan's clemency plea

Dhaka, April 9 - Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday said there was no legal bar to execute the death penalty on militant leader Mufti Hannan as President Abdul Hamid has rejected the clemency plea, a media reported. The Kashimpur Jail authorities have started the preparation, Mufti Hannan will be executed anytime, the Home Minister said while talking to media at his secretariat office here, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

