Bangladesh president, Korean PM congratulate President Aliyev

Acting President and Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Hwang Kyo-ahn has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and Azerbaijan. "I would like to express sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and convey the warmest greetings of the government and people of the Republic of Korea to the president and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan," said Hwang Kyo-ahn in his letter.

