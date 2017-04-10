Bangladesh Police detains eight suspe...

Bangladesh Police detains eight suspected members of New JMB

Read more: Newkerala.com

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Apr. 7 : Eight suspected members of a new faction of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh were detained by the Rapid Action Battalion from Narayanganj and Comilla. However, the identities of the detainees were not disclosed by the RAB.

